Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis wireless controllers for the Switch are available for pre-order

Fans planning on enjoying the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscription can upgrade their gaming experience with a wireless Nintendo 64 or Sega Genesis controller.

Nintendo revealed the new subscription service that will allow players to enjoy classic titles like The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Star Fox 64 on the Switch last month and fans have waited anxiously to learn when they can purchase it. Nintendo revealed the pricing of the service and its release date of Oct. 25 earlier today. The service costs $49.99 for 12 months for a single account and $79.99 for a 12-month family plan.

The subscription also includes access to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC at no additional cost. Players can enjoy online play with up to four of their friends.

Fans can also now pre-order the new Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 wireless controllers for the Nintendo Switch. Both controllers cost $49.99 and replicate the iconic design of their predecessors. The Nintendo 64 controller has rumble functionality without requiring a rumble pack, immersing players in certain titles. Both controllers feature a rechargeable battery and an included USB A-C cable to keep you in the action.

The controllers will begin shipping on Oct. 25, meaning players will have to enjoy the new service with their current Switch peripherals for a while. Only four of each controller can be ordered per Nintendo account and a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to purchase a controller.