Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack launches Oct. 25

The Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscription allowing players to enjoy classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games will be released on Oct. 25. Fans can enjoy other benefits like online play, a new Animal Crossing: New Horizons DLC, and Sega Genesis games.

During the latest Nintendo Direct showcase, Nintendo revealed a new version of its Switch Online subscription that includes access to Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles. The new Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack service grants access to classic titles like Super Mario 64, Winback, Mario Kart 64, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. More Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles will become available in the future, creating more incentive for players to purchase the subscription.

Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launches 10/25!



Gain access to:

– Library of #Nintendo64 & SEGA Genesis games

– #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise at no additional cost

– All other benefits of a #NintendoSwitchOnline membershiphttps://t.co/LUjTCpLg3v pic.twitter.com/P3YEdVtp2Z — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 15, 2021

Nintendo revealed today that the service will be available on Oct. 25 and includes other benefits like access to the new Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise DLC and online play for up to four players. The reveal trailer also showed how players can create suspend points, allowing them to easily save their progress. They can even rewind gameplay on Sega Genesis titles.

Fans can also enhance their experience with accessories like a wireless Nintendo 64 controller or a Sega Gebeus Control Pad, both available for preorder.

The Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack service costs $49.99 for 12 months. A family membership is available for $79.99 for 12 months, allowing up to eight Nintendo Account holders to use the service.