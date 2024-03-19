Night Crows is a blockchain-based MMORPG that has multiple classes to choose from. Each class has different strengths and weaknesses, so knowing which ones to start with can be difficult. Fortunately, we have you covered.

Best classes in Night Crows

Night Crows has four classes: Warrior, Swordman, Hunter, and Witch. Every class has two weapons, with unique upgrade paths for each. Because of the build variety in Night Crows, every class is viable. But some of them tend to perform better than others as you near the endgame.

Knowing which class is best for you and why will definitely help you pick the right one. We will rank each class based on how powerful they are as you progress through the game. Depending on your playstyle, you can make any class work for you.

4) Witch

The strongest magical damage. Image via WEMADE Global

The Witch is the magic powerhouse of Night Crows with incredibly high DPS. This class also doubles as a healer depending on the subclass you choose, making it versatile. Depending on the role you need to fulfill in your party, the Witch can choose between one of two subclasses.

The two weapons in the Witch’s arsenal are the Staff and the Wand.

Staff

The Staff upgrade path focuses exclusively on damage. The high spell damage comprises several single target and AOE skills, ensuring the Witch can take on any type of enemy, provided they get into a good position. But the Witch is quite fragile, making her a backline character that requires her teammates to take the brunt of the damage while she finishes off enemies.

Advancement Required level Needed item Professor Base None Mage 45 Book of Advancement Archmage 55 Book of Advanced Advancement Grand Wizard 65 Supreme Tome of Excellence

Wand

The Wand upgrade path flips the high spell damage playstyle of the Witch around to a more defensive, healing-based character. When using the Wand, the Witch gains access to a plethora of healing spells that can cure a single target or multiple units. The Wand also allows the Witch to play as a secondary support, allowing her to buff her allies in battle.

Advancement Required level Needed item Scholar Base None Cleric 45 Book of Advancement Saint Cleric 55 Book of Advanced Advancement Divine Priest 65 Supreme Tome of Excellence

3) Swordman

Your tanky frontliner. Image via WEMADE Global

The Swordman class is a melee fighter class that outputs decent damage. The class is bulky, allowing it to tank a lot of damage. Despite the Swordman being a defensive melee class, it can stand up to some of the strongest enemies in the game by wearing them out.

The Swordman has two weapon choices for its subclasses: One-handed Sword and Twin Sword.

One-handed Sword

The One-handed Sword upgrade path focuses more on defense because the class uses a Sword and Shield. The advancements for this class all revolve around absorbing as much damage as possible while staying alive. They are the frontliners for your party and need to be kept healthy, so ensure that your healer and support focus on them in the heat of battle.

Advancement Required level Needed item Soldier Base None Knight 45 Book of Advancement Royal Knight 55 Book of Advanced Advancement Crusader 65 Supreme Tome of Excellence

Twin Sword

The Twin Sword upgrade path foregoes any form of defense in favor of an extra blade for attack instead. If your party has a tank of its own, the Twin Sword is perfect for bonus damage. Additionally, if you need someone to debuff enemies, the Twin Sword fills that role. This becomes more important the further you power through the game, with some truly terrifying bosses to fight.

Advancement Required level Needed item Dual Sword Base None Slayer 45 Book of Advancement Mad Slayer 55 Book of Advanced Advancement Blood Enforcer 65 Supreme Tome of Excellence

2) Hunter

Snipe your enemies from afar. Image via WEMADE Global

The Hunter is primarily a ranged class but can specialize in melee damage depending on the subclass chosen. If you need a character to debuff enemies, the Hunter is the class for you. Being a sneaky fighter, the Hunter’s subclasses revolve around two weapons.

You can choose between the Bow or the Dagger, depending on how you want to fight,

Bow

Choosing the Bow upgrade path will keep you at a safe range while you deal damage. If you come across any specific troublesome enemy with strong buffs, the Bow Hunter can debuff them and turn them relatively harmless. Make sure to focus fire troublesome enemies before moving on to stronger targets, lest they overwhelm your party quickly.

Advancement Required level Needed item Archer Base None Sniper 45 Book of Advancement Phantom Sniper 55 Book of Advanced Advancement Storm Hawkeye 65 Supreme Tome of Excellence

Dagger

The Dagger upgrade path places the Hunter into the fray of battle instead, with close-range weapons sacrificing the safety of the Bow. This upgrade path also has access to debuffs and deals heavy critical strike damage to vulnerable targets after dispelling their buffs. When not in combat, the Dagger Ranger acts as a secondary support to the rest of the party.

Advancement Required level Needed item Rogue Base None Assassin 45 Book of Advancement Shadow Assassin 55 Book of Advanced Advancement Soul Reaper 65 Supreme Tome of Excellence

1) Warrior

Strong melee damage is their game. Image via WEMADE Global

The Warrior is a melee class similar to the Swordman. But as tanky as the Swordman is, the Warrior sacrifices some of that defense for more attack power. Being an offensive melee class, the Warrior’s subclasses focus heavily on high damage with two different weapons.

The weapons the Warrior uses in battle are the Two-handed Sword and the Spear.

Two-handed Sword

The Two-handed Sword upgrade path focuses on high single-target damage. If you need a character that can make short work of strong solo targets, the Two-handed Sword Warrior is the class for you. With enough support and healing, they can take out any threat. The strong single-target damage allows this upgrade path to be exceptional at taking out bosses at any stage of the game.

Advancement Required level Needed item Vanguard Base None General 45 Book of Advancement Grand General 55 Book of Advanced Advancement Eternal Commander 65 Supreme Tome of Excellence

Spear

The Spear upgrade path differs from the Two-handed Sword in one crucial way: This weapon specializes in taking out groups of enemies. This upgrade path might be for you if you need an area mob-clearing class. The crowd control this class provides is unparalleled through spell damage and large swings of physical damage via the Spear.

Advancement Required level Needed item Spearman Base None Impaler 45 Book of Advancement Sin Impaler 55 Book of Advanced Advancement Fatal Road 65 Supreme Tome of Excellence

Every class in Night Crows is quite capable of the endgame. The game makes this possible by providing several ways to transition your favorite class into a true powerhouse.

