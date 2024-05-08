Next Battlefield will have ‘tremendous live service’ with largest dev team ever

The next Battlefield game, currently in the making at Electronic Arts, has the largest development team in the longstanding series, EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in the company’s Q4 2024 earnings call.

Recommended Videos

Last month, EA announced that Motive, the studio behind the Dead Space remake and Star Wars: Squadron, would join DICE, Criterion, and Ripple Effect to create “a Battlefield universe across connected multiplayer experiences and single-player.” On May 7’s earnings call (as documented by VGC), Wilson said he recently had the opportunity to check out a working build of the next Battlefield game.

Battlefield 2042 season seven released on March 19. Image via EA

“A few weeks ago, I was visiting with the teams and I couldn’t be more excited about what they showed and what we were able to play,” Wilson said in the conference Q&A. Later in the call, he mentioned, “I’ve just spent a whole bunch of time with the collective Battlefield team playing what they’re building and it is going to be another tremendous live service.”

As for Battlefield 2042, EA recently announced season seven, titled Turning Point, would be the last one in its lifecycle. Wilson shared the company’s perspective, referring to the lessons learned in the previous game: “With each immersive, action-packed season of Battlefield 2042, players have made it clear that they wanted an even deeper experience. Our teams have listened to the community, have learned valuable lessons, and are driving to the future.”

From its turbulent launch in 2021, Battlefield 2042 recovered momentum through periodic content additions throughout its lifecycle. Although no new seasons are coming, the devs promised to “continue to support the game with new in-game challenges, events, modes, and of course, ongoing maintenance.”

All that said, there are still reasons to be concerned about the next Battlefield game. In March this year, we saw EA shelving Ridgeline Games, which was developing the single-player portion of the upcoming game. Ridgeline’s head Marcus Lehto didn’t have “anything positive to say about EA.”

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more