New Xbox game turned world hit was supposed to be a Stadia exclusive

When folks got the first trailer for the goofy and fun-looking title High on Life, no one thought the game would be that popular aside from those who are fans of the Rick and Morty franchise. Now, the Xbox exclusive is a hit, but it was originally meant for the now-defunct Google Stadia.

High on Life was meant to be a Stadia exclusive before the company announced it was shutting down the service earlier this year, according to a report from Axios back in June. The report that it was supposed to be an exclusive came out right after Google downsized the service, but fans are now wondering what would have happened to it if High On Life had come to the Stadia before it shut down.

High on Life was supposed to be a Stadia exclusive https://t.co/e4xfyVBvEt https://t.co/jL6Zlksgnh — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) December 20, 2022

The question comes about because High on Life surpassed Minecraft this week as the most popular game on Game Pass just one week after the game’s debut. It is being heralded as one of the biggest Game Pass launches of 2022.

High on Life was announced during the Summer Game Fest and the first-person shooter was given a lot of attention from Rick and Morty fans, but it did not show indications of just how popular it would be until it launched on Dec. 13.

Fans will never know if the game could have revitalized the Google Stadia since it never got a chance to be on the platform. Because the Game Pass is so accessible, it could be that the long-running success of the platform is what propelled it to the level of success it achieved. But those who loved the Stadia will be forever left wondering whether the game could have kept the service alive.