New Rama skin available for Smite through Prime Gaming

The best kinds of skins are free ones.

You’ll often hear people say the best things in life are free.

Smite fans can now put that phrase to the test by claiming a new Rama skin for free through Prime Gaming.

Divine Deities!



Prime Gaming has a NEW skin available now for SMITE!



You can claim Sacred Arrow Rama now, with Prime Gaming!



⚡ https://t.co/4Oougt33zg pic.twitter.com/fksg9XFEPB — SMITE (@SMITEGame) September 24, 2021

One of the best things about Smite is how visually stunning the majority of the skins are. No one can argue against the notion that Smite has some of the most beautiful skins in the industry. Oftentimes thanks to Prime Gaming, players can snag one of those skins for free.

This time through Prime Gaming players are able to obtain a skin for the God Rama, Sacred Arrow. The first thing you’ll need to do to obtain your Sacred Arrow Rama skin is head over to the Prime Gaming site. Once there, locate the Sacred Arrow Rama skin and click “Claim Now.”

At this point, if you haven’t already linked your Hi-Rez and Prime Gaming accounts, you’ll be prompted to do so. Follow the on-screen instructions to link your accounts and Sacred Arrow Rama will be all yours. Sacred Arrow Rama joins Gummy Worm Medusa and Shadow Howler Hun Batz as skins who were recently offered to players for free through Prime Gaming.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime account to use Prime Gaming, but otherwise, Sacred Arrow Rama is 100 percent free. Head over to Prime Gaming to snag Sacred Arrow Rama while you can.