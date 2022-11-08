New Marvel Snap season themed around latest MCU movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The newest season of Nuverse’s and Second Dinner Studio’s card game Marvel Snap has now been launched, embodying the theme that centers around the fictional nation of Wakanda.

Marvel Snap’s second season is called “Warriors of Wakanda,” which is in line with the upcoming release of the film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The new game update, which includes the season launch, introduces a ton of new content, such as new cards and card variants, card backs, battle pass, avatars, locations, and more.

Screengrab via YouTube

“Welcome to Warriors of Wakanda—the newest season of MARVEL SNAP since worldwide release,” the game’s official launch video description reads. “This season’s featured character is the Chieftain of Wakanda himself, Black Panther.”

Screengrab via YouTube

Two new cards will be added to the game, namely Black Panther and Shuri. Both cards have On Reveal abilities which can double their power.

As for the new locations, these are known places or sceneries set in the vast land of Wakanda as seen in the MCU movies. This includes the Warrior Falls, Vibranium Mines, Shuri’s Lab, and the Wakanda Throne Room.

Screengrab via YouTube

Along with the new content in the game, every player’s rank will also reset. This could pave the way for the grind players can do in order to unlock some rewards from either the free or premium battle pass.

The paid pass will automatically unlock the normal variant of Black Panther, while an alternate art would be available if players grind the premium pass up to level 50.

Screengrab via Second Dinner Studio

‘Warriors of Wakanda’ is now live. Marvel Snap is available for Android and iOS platforms.