New Marvel Snap patch notes | New titles feature, progression fixes, card buffs, and more

New cosmetic features and a more stable progression for new players are just some of the changes in this update.

Marvel Snap continues to attract attention with more and more players understanding the meta and progressing through the ranks, reaching the desired Infinite tier. Now, the arrival of the Marvel Snap patch notes could change a few things for new players.

The first update since the game’s global release arrived on Nov. 3, and while it doesn’t change the established meta so far, it brings new cosmetic features, minor card changes, visual and audio polish, and several bug fixes that you can check out.

Titles come to Marvel Snap

Titles are the name of the new cosmetic feature added with the Nov. 3rd update. They can be redeemed by players who progress through their collection levels. Each Collector’s Cache redeemed has a chance to award a Title to the player.

Titles will be visible on the matchmaking screen below the player’s nick and avatar. There are more than a hundred titles available for players to receive involving various characters and situations from the game or the Marvel universe, such as “Survived Thanos” and “Can Lift Mjolnir” among many others.

Progression fixes in Marvel Snap

A small change made available in this update will make new players able to progress their collections with much more stability, especially if they use the same deck consistently.

As of now, boosters earned after a match will favor cards in the deck with less than 20 owned boosters. The frequency with which players will be able to upgrade will naturally increase and it will no longer be possible to accumulate 30 or 40 booster packs of a card while another card in the deck is still of common rarity.

Cards balance changes in Marvel Snap

Wolfsbane and Dagger were the only cards that received changes. Both received changes to their mechanics that act as an indirect buff.

When Wolfsbane was played in a location with cards not yet revealed, those cards did not count towards its effect, and the same happened when Dagger was moved to a location with cards not yet revealed. Now players will not have to calculate the order of cards played to activate these effects, as both will take into account cards not yet revealed, making it easier to increase their powers.

Other visual changes and bug fixes can be checked below.

Full Patch Notes for Marvel Snap from Nov. 3

Features

New Feature: Titles! Titles have been added to the reward pool for Collector’s Reserves on the Collection Level Track. Titles are now visible in the Matchmaking screen when you load into a match – let your opponent know what’s up!

General Updates

Character logos have been added to Avatars within the Avatar Selection Menu to more easily understand who each avatar represents.

Boosters earned after a match will now favor cards with less than 20 owned Boosters.

[PC] Ability to resize gameplay window with default to 60FPS.

Art & Visual Effects

Foil and Prism Card Mods have been improved! The background art for cards with Foil and Prism Mods should now be more visible.

Card Upgrade sequence has been sped up and added the ability to “skip” mid-way through.

Lots of additional visual polish and updates to the game user interface, buttons, game board, and more!!

Updated card visual effect for Magik to reflect her recent ability adjustment.

[PC] Added click and hover states for many buttons that did not have them.

Audio

New Location Sounds for: Attilan Muir Island Nidavellir Sewer System The Nexus The Peak Tinkerer’s Workshop



Balance Updates

Card Updates

Updated functionality of Wolfsbane and Dagger to count unrevealed cards when determining their Power gains.

Daredevil is now available in Card Series three (the highest series currently available in Collector’s Reserve Boxes).

Nick Fury has been added to the Random Pool (it is now possible to get Nick Fury from “random” sources like X-Mansion and Agent 13).

Bug Fixes

Buttons on the Card Detail view no longer overlap in full-screen.

Fixed an issue that would cause location art to briefly show as the wrong location before it fully reveals.

[PC] Out of Time warning VFX now displays in the proper location.

Many updates to improve text for non-English languages.

Multiple updates to text positioning/display in UI for non-English languages.

Switching languages with cards filtered out no longer causes all the cards to go missing.

Fixed an issue that would cause players to be unable to progress in the Upgrade tutorial when Hulk was picked as the first card to upgrade.

Fixed an issue that caused purchases to happen twice.

Jubilee no longer triggers “on play” effects for cards like Angela, Bishop, and Lockjaw when she pulls them from the deck.

Avatars are visible again in the second introductory mission.

Avatars should no longer need a restart or scene change to be visible in the Avatar select UI.

Attempting to matchmake without a full deck should now provide a warning message.

Mystery card icons in the Ranked reward UI no longer clip over their tooltip.

Fixed an issue that could cause card backs to disappear when scrolling through the deck selector.

The purchase buttons for variants in the shop no longer disappears when the shop refreshes.

Card labels no longer clip under the notch.

Tapping a variant you’ve already bought no longer has an overlapping ”Sold” message.

Made the Android “back” button functional on more screens.

Fixed an issue where some screens showed a small gap at the bottom on iOS.

Fixed an issue that could cause soft-locks in the tutorial if you rapidly switched scenes before the next tutorial step has loaded.

Creating multiple decks in rapid succession no longer causes the deck list to disappear.

Lowered the Carousel’s art so the Season Pass headers no longer clip under the Collection/Avatar UI elements.

Wong’s VFX should now move with the card if the card moves.

Mister Fantastic’s VFX now play properly when he, or the location he’s on, moves.

Fixed an issue with Deathlok’s VFX breaking.

The enemy’s active Warpath will no longer play its VFX when you drag a card out.

Uatu should no longer play VFX if he’s drawn after turn 3.

Fixed Strange Academy’s VFX when moving multiple cards on both sides of the board.

Tapping a Season Cache no longer displays a white square.

Fixed an issue where Asgard/Ronan combinations could cause Aw Snap errors.

Improved Sokovia’s text to be more readable on smaller devices.

Many many art fixes to cards and avatars.

Made some improvements to loading times for some device specs.

Fixed a rare case where players could get locked in the tutorial at the “Sentinel is waiting” part of the Deck Edit tutorial.

Known Issues List