New Konami trademark sparks rumors about a possible Castlevania game

A new trademark filed by Konami has caused speculation that a Castlevania game might be in the works.

Konami filed a trademark for the phrase “Project Zircon” last week. It was then published today as a trademark that covers a wide range of purposes, such as software for commercial video game machines. The term Project Zircon does not indicate a specific game title but is connected to a game aspect from Castlevania.

Gematsu has pointed out that Project Zircon could be a reference to one of the jewels available in the Castlevania series of games. A Zircon is a gemstone that can be traded for money if you find it. It debuted in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, which was originally released in 1997.

Konami Digital Entertainment filed a trademark for "Project Zircon" on March 7 in Japan.



The only connection between "Konami" and "zircon" I was able to find is that zircon appears as a jewel (the least valuable) in the Castlevania series.https://t.co/3DPHFySPP5 pic.twitter.com/TWPXyOQo5v — Gematsu (@gematsu) March 14, 2023

This sparked reactions from fans that a new Castlevania game could be on the way. But some fans mentioned that this could also be for the possibility of releasing NFTs inspired by some of the Castlevania franchise’s game elements.

It's probably NFTs 😭 — Your Local Dingus (@Dinkalus) March 14, 2023

This follows what Konami executive and Castlevania supervisor Tsutomu Taniguchi said in an interview with IGN. He said that Konami is aware of the “excitement and enthusiasm of the fans online” for the franchise.

“We tried to bring back the games that people loved and cherished with the Castlevania Anniversary Collection and the Castlevania Advance Collection, we also brought back Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night for our PlayStation fans and on mobile, and launched Grimoire of Souls on Apple Arcade to celebrate the lore of the franchise,” Taniguchi said. “But we know that our fans always want more, and we do too, so this opportunity to have this amazing crossover with Dead Cells was impossible to pass up on.”