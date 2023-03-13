Castlevania executive claims fans ‘want more’ of the franchise

A Castlevania executive recently spoke about the possible future of the franchise, claiming that fans “want more.”

In a recent interview with IGN, Konami executive and Castlevania supervisor Tsutomu Taniguchi said that the publisher knows there is still “excitement and enthusiasm of the fans online” for the franchise. This is despite the fact that the last Castlevania game, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, was released in 2014.

“We tried to bring back the games that people loved and cherished with the Castlevania Anniversary Collection and the Castlevania Advance Collection, we also brought back Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night for our PlayStation fans and on mobile, and launched Grimoire of Souls on Apple Arcade to celebrate the lore of the franchise,” Taniguchi said. “But we know that our fans always want more, and we do too, so this opportunity to have this amazing crossover with Dead Cells was impossible to pass up on.”

Aside from the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC released last week, Konami is still not giving any hints that a new Castlevania game is in the works nor will be released anytime soon. But some reports emerged late last year about the publisher’s claim that 2023 will be “a year of many announcements” from Konami.

Metal Gear Solid producer Noriaki Okamura spoke with Famitsu last year and described 2023 as a “long-awaited” year for Konami. “Other than [the educational edition of Momotaro Dentetsu announced last year], 2023 will be a year of many announcements! Stay tuned,” he said.