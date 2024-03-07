New images of ex-Riot, Blizzard devs’ upcoming shooter leak, and it looks eerily familiar

While its release window and features are yet to be officially revealed, new leaks surrounding Mountaintop’s upcoming shooter game have given some crucial hints. And as is expected from an experience built by former Riot, Blizzard, and Respawn devs, things look oddly familiar.

In a tweet on March 6, a popular leaker named SargeOP on X (formerly Twitter) revealed four images featuring bits of the tactical map, the interface from a player’s point of view, weapons, and more. They also added a list of leaked features to be expected from the game.

– 3v3

– Sponsors- Provides Abilities. Each having different sets of Nades or Flashes

– Ranked Mode in the Playtest

– Search and Destroy

– Choose spawn point phase

– Valorant-like shop menu and character skins https://t.co/tww6fywA7u — SARGE  (@SargeOP_) March 7, 2024

The very first thing I thought of after viewing the leaked images was how similar it looks to existing FPS titles, including VALORANT, Counter-Strike, CoD, Apex, and more. Well, that’s exactly what Mountaintop has been promising with its teasers, although it did hint at offering “exciting genre evolutions” that will keep the experience as unique as possible.

While all playtests for the game are confidential, this isn’t the first time that details regarding the game surfaced online. In January, SargeOP reported a unique mode called Duality that will allow players to “control two bodies” in the same game. While Mountaintop has yet to announce the game’s official title, old leaks suggest the game will be titled Spectre.

Mountaintop has got everyone in the tactical shooter fandom excited since its ambitious venture was first announced in 2023. The first confidential playtest for the game began in August 2023. You can sign up for the playtest via the official website, but admission isn’t guaranteed.