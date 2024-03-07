Category:
General

New images of ex-Riot, Blizzard devs’ upcoming shooter leak, and it looks eerily familiar

I am so ready for this!
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Mar 7, 2024 04:42 am
A promotional image of Mountaintop's upcoming shooter game
Image via Mountaintop

While its release window and features are yet to be officially revealed, new leaks surrounding Mountaintop’s upcoming shooter game have given some crucial hints. And as is expected from an experience built by former Riot, Blizzard, and Respawn devs, things look oddly familiar.

Recommended Videos

In a tweet on March 6, a popular leaker named SargeOP on X (formerly Twitter) revealed four images featuring bits of the tactical map, the interface from a player’s point of view, weapons, and more. They also added a list of leaked features to be expected from the game.

  • Three-vs-three gameplay
  • Sponsors provide Abilities and different sets of grenades or flashes
  • A ranked mode is being tested in the ongoing playtest
  • A Search and Destroy mode 
  • You can choose the spawn point phase
  • A shop menu similar to VALORANT
  • Character skins

The very first thing I thought of after viewing the leaked images was how similar it looks to existing FPS titles, including VALORANT, Counter-Strike, CoD, Apex, and more. Well, that’s exactly what Mountaintop has been promising with its teasers, although it did hint at offering “exciting genre evolutions” that will keep the experience as unique as possible.

While all playtests for the game are confidential, this isn’t the first time that details regarding the game surfaced online. In January, SargeOP reported a unique mode called Duality that will allow players to “control two bodies” in the same game. While Mountaintop has yet to announce the game’s official title, old leaks suggest the game will be titled Spectre

Mountaintop has got everyone in the tactical shooter fandom excited since its ambitious venture was first announced in 2023. The first confidential playtest for the game began in August 2023. You can sign up for the playtest via the official website, but admission isn’t guaranteed.   

related content
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (March 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (March 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 7, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (March 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (March 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) codes (March 2024)
Anime Champions Simulator on Roblox
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) codes (March 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (March 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (March 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 7, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (March 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (March 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) codes (March 2024)
Anime Champions Simulator on Roblox
Category: Codes
Codes
General
General
Anime Champions Simulator (ACS) codes (March 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 7, 2024
Author
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com