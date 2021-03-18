New Among Us map Airship arrives March 31

After many months after its reveal, Among Us’ new map Airship will officially be released on March 31. The map was originally announced in a teaser trailer in early December.

Airship is the game’s biggest map yet, according to InnerSloth, and will include several new tasks, ladders, starting areas, and free hats.

📢 MARCH 31 📢#TheAirship is coming.



this NEW map is our biggest one yet, including:

• all new tasks

• different starting rooms

• preliminary account system

• more!!!



wake up ur crew it's almost time to eject impostors



🗞️ Dev log: https://t.co/bWP008pKmr pic.twitter.com/ZcTZFjsu3n — Among Us ✨ New map – MARCH 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 18, 2021

The team explained the long wait was due to several factors stemming from the game’s meteoric rise in popularity that took place in 2020. The game originally released for PC and mobile devices in 2018, but it wasn’t until last year that it struck a chord with the streaming community.

This huge growth resulted in the team having to face longer maintenance periods, a bigger hiring process, and a greater quantity of meetings. They apparently weren’t even “able to take a proper winter holiday.”

Additionally, the team took time to implement a proper reporting system for accounts, as well as tackle a large quantity of new bugs on Airship.

Despite a longer wait than anticipated for the new map, the game still performs well on Twitch. In the month of February, it ranked 21st in total hours of watch time, with over 19.5 million hours watched. This is, however, a step down from January, when it ranked 15th with 31.2 million hours watched.

With the map releasing on March 31, the month of April should see a huge resurgence in the popular multiplayer game of trust and betrayal.