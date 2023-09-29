Never going back: Gamers discuss games they would never replay

With those long hours spent in-game trying to complete every side quest, collect every collectible, and discover every secret sure feels satisfying. But it takes a lot of energy and dedication, with players claiming that there are some great games that they will never play again.

In a Reddit thread from Sept. 29, players discussed gaming masterpieces that they would never play again only because it took them too long to finish.

One game that is almost always mentioned is the Assassin’s Creed series, with a player claiming that three of the last installments Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla take too long to finish, especially if you are looking to complete all of the side quests, and challenges.

Mad Max also gets a mention, with a claim that even though it is well developed with different outposts, interesting combat mechanics, huge maps, and interesting bosses, it burns you in the process of trying to complete it, with many players quitting.

According to one player, Ghost of Tsushima is a great game yet awful if you are going to focus on completing every point of interest, which makes your playthrough exceptionally long and increases the likelihood of never playing the game again.

The topic of MMOs being hard to replay is something that started a huge debate, with players claiming that no matter how much you play, you are not able to finish it, and others arguing this point with an argument that why even start if you are going to quit.

In the end, it all depends on the person, and how much you like a certain game. If you like it enough, you will probably replay it at some point in life, and if you are not that kind of person, you simply won’t, no matter how much you like it.

