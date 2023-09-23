Mortal Kombat 1: How to get the Nether Stone in Invasion Mode

Invasion Mode in Mortal Kombat 1 has many areas for you to explore. But while you have lots of choice at first when it comes to deciding where to battle your opponents, walls of fire lock you out of certain areas. These obstacles require the Nether Stone to get past, an item that will let you reach new areas and find even more rewards.

But how do you go about acquiring a Nether Stone? Unlike most other items you can obtain in MK1, this coveted item requires a lot more time to add to your collection. Even though the game gives you no hints on how to get one, there are two important things that you’ll need to do.

Here’s how to get the Nether Stone in MK1.

Completing Invasion Mode nodes in MK1

The first part of getting the Nether Stone in MK1 is to complete every normal node within Invasion Mode. This requires you go to every Mesa map and finish every challenge that isn’t locked behind a wall of fire. This can take a long time, but it’s still very doable. Eventually, this will open up all the paths leading to the fire walls that are blocking the way.

If you’re up to the challenge, you’ll have to sweep through each map and make sure you finish each node you find. Nodes that are already completed will have a dragon symbol with extinguished flames, showing that you’ve already finished it. Other nodes that you have not completed will have a more prominent flame above them that you’ll notice even at a distance.

A fire wall that blocks the path. Image by Dot Esports.

The best way to do this if you’re revisiting Mesa maps in Invasion mode is to start at the beginning and go through each path slowly. As you progress, skip over nodes you’ve already done and complete the ones you haven’t. There’s no way to view the entire map, nor is there a checklist of every challenge on the Mesa. You’ll have to tediously check each node to see if you’ve done them all.

When you see that every node is complete, move on to the next Mesa map by going back to the Mesa Select screen. Pick the next map you want to complete and repeat the process over again.

The Mesa select screen. Image by Dot Esports.

Defeat Hellfire Scorpion to earn the Nether Stone in MK1

The second part of getting a Nether Stone is to make your way to the Fire Temple Mesa at the end of Invasion Mode and defeat Scorpion. This will also take some time if you haven’t already gotten to the final area of Invasions Mode. You don’t technically need to complete every other node in previous Mesa maps to do this, but you’ll have to finish nodes to reach the fire walls either way.

When you finally get to this area and can challenge Scorpion, you’re in for a very tough fight to earn the Nether Stone. The battle with Scorpion has three phases that get progressively tougher. The first phase is a standard battle, so fight as normal and avoid his hits when you can.

The battle with Hellfire Scorpion. Image by Dot Esports.

The second part of the fight will have Scorpion gain an aura that deals fire damage to you every time you hit him. This can add up quickly if you aren’t careful. Having buffs or an amulet that can negate fire damage will help. Scorpion also has an extended moveset and will frequently gain super armor during his moves, so you’ll have to be careful and attack when you have an opportunity.

If you manage to get to the third phase, the battle gets even more chaotic. It begins with a section that will require you to dodge exploding chains. Try your best to avoid them and dodge when you can to minimize damage.

Afterward, Scorpion will reappear and you’ll have to fight him again. This time, he’ll have fire armor and he’ll be even more aggressive. You’ll have to break down his armor before you can deal damage to him once again, just like in stage two.

The Nether Stone item. Image by Dot Esports.

If you stay vigilant and apply pressure when opportunities present themselves, you’ll eventually defeat Scorpion. The rewards for completing this battle will be the Nether Stone, as well as a new Scorpion skin and gear.

You can then go back to previous Mesa maps and go unlock all the fire walls that you found before. Opening these paths will lead to more nodes to complete and more chests to find with even more rewards.

About the author