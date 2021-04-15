Misfits Gaming Group launches Women of Misfits mentorship and development series

Misfits Gaming Group is launching a new platform that will focus on empowering and inspiring women in sports and gaming to be innovative and creative.

The Women of Misfits will bring in guest speakers who are considered industry leaders and visionaries for a monthly series on the MGG YouTube channel. Each session will be moderated by MGG executives and the speakers will share topics that matter to them or aim to inspire “the gaming community and women to pursue their dreams.”

Just like with MGG’s other initiatives, the Women of Misfits platform will function around four core pillars: mentorship, development, network, and advocacy.

“We are incredibly excited with the endless opportunities these first two pillars represent,” said Becca Henry, MGG VP of communications. “We want women to feel inspired and motivated to succeed with trusted mentors at their side cheering them on. Additionally, to hear from influential females who are trailblazing their paths to success through diverse sets of experience is tremendous and we’re excited to kick things off with our first line-up of speakers.”

To start, MGG has confirmed its initial lineup of speakers for the first several sessions, which includes professional athletes, executives, and content creators.

Image via Misfits Gaming Group

GloZell Green: YouTuber and comedian

Bianca Smith: The first Black woman to serve as a professional baseball coach.

Angela Ruggiero: CEO and co-founder of Sports Innovation and four-time Olympian and Gold Medalist for the USA Hockey team.

Maya Enista Smith: Executive director of the Born This Way Foundation

Chris Everet: 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and tennis legend

With this platform, MGG is offering an opportunity to facilitate connections between the women of MGG and others to share experiences, collaborate on ideas, and build support groups, all while highlighting advocacy for women in sports and gaming.

“Our network within MGG expands beyond esports and gaming to traditional sports and corporate America and that is something we will utilize,” said Lagen Nash, MGG chief revenue officer. “In addition, we want to draw attention to the inequalities women face within the workplace and esports industry and celebrate initiatives that are working to drive change.”

You can learn more about the Women of Misfits on the official MGG website.