Metal Gear Solid Master Collection launches in a poor state, as Konami said it would

Well, they did try to warn us.

Even after Konami warned fans Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 would launch with issues, many are still baffled the games came out in such a poor state.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 released on Oct. 24. Despite players looking forward to experiencing the classic MGS games, Konami issued a statement noting they would have issues on launch.

In an interview with IGN on Oct. 23, Konami explained the collection has issues including stuttering during cutscenes, reduced framerates (even on modern consoles), audio issues, and bugs and glitches, many of which were present in previous re-releases of the beloved games.

After launch, players were quick to express their opinions via Steam reviews and Metacritic scores, pointing out how the games are in an even worse state than expected. The original Metal Gear Solid game was the least polished: The game is locked to full-screen mode with a 4:3 aspect ratio. Steam users are pointing out how emulators can run the game better than these official releases.

Konami has promised to patch these issues, but we’re left wondering why the developers didn’t address the problems ahead of launch, especially since the games are almost 30 years old.

If you’re burned by the poor state of MGS Master Collection Vol. 1, at least the leaked footage for the MGS Delta: Snake Eater remake looks incredible.

About the author