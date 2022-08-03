Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be Steam Deck Verified upon launch, Insomniac Games confirms

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be “Steam Deck Verified,” according to an announcement made by the game’s developer, Insomniac Games, earlier today. Spider-Man Remastered, which was originally released as an exclusive title for the PlayStation 4, will be coming to PC later this month on Aug. 12.

When a game is “Steam Deck Verified,” it means that the title is fully compatible with and optimized for the Steam Deck in both its docked and handheld modes. “We want it to be easy for you to find great gaming experiences on Steam Deck, so we’ve designed a system to do just that,” Valve says of the Steam Deck’s verification process on the console’s official site.

Spider-Man Remastered will be fully compatible with Valve’s new console upon its launch later this month.

Spider-Man Remastered coming to PC marks the next step in Sony’s decision to make formerly exclusive PlayStation titles available to the PC gaming community. Earlier this year, God of War, originally released as a PS4 exclusive in 2018, was made available for purchase on the Steam store. Horizon Zero Dawn, another game released as a PS4 exclusive title, was added to the Steam library in 2020.

Steam has a full list of Steam Deck Verified games on the console’s official website. The Steam store also allows users to sort its interface by Steam Deck Verified games to make purchasing such games simpler. Recently verified games include Stray and Elden Ring.

Spider-Man Remastered will be available to play on Steam on Aug. 12. The game is currently available to pre-order on the platform.