Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope reportedly part of next Nintendo Direct presentation

Rumors suggest that Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will be part of the Nintendo Direct showcase tomorrow, June 28.

Known industry insider Tom Henderson claimed that the gameplay reveal for Sparks of Hope will take place in the now-confirmed Nintendo Direct Mini showcase tomorrow at 8am CT. There were also rumors about the showcase that suggest it will include upcoming third-party Switch games, which Nintendo also confirmed today.

But Universo Nintendo editor-in-chief Felipe Lima mentioned on Twitter that Ubisoft will be having a special gameplay reveal for the game, claiming that it is scheduled for Wednesday, June 29.

Earlier this month, the rumors of a Nintendo Direct showcase emerged from various sources. This includes the claim made by Sony Santa Monica writer and former games journalist Alanah Pearce who stated that a Nintendo Direct will be “coming on the 29th.” Pearce’s statement also somehow matched what was told to VGC about the rumored showcase taking place later this month.

As for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, the game was first announced last year. It will be the direct sequel to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle released in 2017. Ubisoft said that the game will allow players to lead a team of their “favorite Mario and Rabbids characters to bring back order to the universe and save the Sparks.” It will feature Nintendo mainstays like Mario and the Rabbid forms of Princess Peach and Rosalina.