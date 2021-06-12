MAD Lions confirms positive case of COVID-19 within organization

MAD Lions informed fans today that one member of the LEC organization has tested positive for COVID-19. The team didn’t specify which member caught the virus, but the health and safety of all players and staff will be taking priority as the org moves forward.

The team has stayed in communication with the local public health authorities and has followed their instructions and recommendations to cut off any possibility of spread. They will also have every individual that has come into direct or indirect contact with the team tested and retested for COVID-19.

It isn’t known if this will affect any of the organization’s rosters. Luckily, their teams are playing remotely, so they should still be able to compete in their various competitions.

This isn’t the first time an LEC organization has been affected by COVID-19. Back in March 2021, Fnatic’s star support Hylissang and assistant coach Gary “Tolki” Mialaret both tested positive for the virus, forcing them to self-isolate from the rest of their team. Hylissang ended up playing the games with the virus, though.

It’s been over a year since the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the LEC to remote-only play, and although other leagues—like the LCK and LCS—have returned to on-stage play for the regular season, Europe hasn’t been able to make the same move. We did see teams return to the stage for the 2021 Spring Playoffs, but for the safety of the players, coaches, and staff in Germany, the summer wasn’t in the cards for offline play just yet.

