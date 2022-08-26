Lies of P will have 30 different weapon types with over 100 combinations

While the upcoming Lies of P has been compared to other popular gaming franchises, it’s looking to set out on its own and create a uniquely dark fantasy filled with sophisticated combat. Developer Neowiz is looking to create a new adventure that lets players engage with the familiar Pinocchio story, but with the developer’s own twist.

In an interview with Dot Esports, Lies of P director Choi Ji-Won discussed how the team at Neowiz attempted to give players a lot of options in playstyle. “You might have seen, there are the weapon harmonization system, you can add different blades to different handles. So you can explore so many types of combinations,” Ji-Won said. “So there will be more than 30 types of weapons and if you combine them there’ll be like more than 100 types of combinations.”

In the gameplay trailer revealed at Gamescom, there were a number of short clips where Pinocchio is holding different weapons like a large claw hammer, a heavy javelin, and a sword that the players can apparently light ablaze.

All of this looks interesting and will likely allow the players to customize their weapons to their liking. While we don’t know the extent of this customization, it seems like an interesting new concept to let the player pick the blade and handle separately.

It could be that this system works similarly to other games, where the player has to level up their stats and unlock the individual weapons as they progress through the game. On the other hand, Lies of P could just as easily give you all the attachments to begin with, allowing the players to take on the world the way they want from the start.