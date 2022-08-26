Lies of P is a darker twist on the classic Pinocchio story

Before the Disney-fication of The Adventures of Pinnochio, there was the original story by Italian writer Carlo Collodi. The book follows the titular character Pinnochio, who is carved out of wood by a man named Geppetto, his father. Both adaptations, and now the upcoming game Lies of P, see Pinnochio trying to save his father while being constantly sidetracked on the way.

In an interview with Dot Esports, Lies of P director Choi Ji-Won of Neowiz Games discussed how they are taking the classic story of Pinnochio and adding their own dark twist to it. Ji-Won explained how “Pinocchio is not just for kids story, it’s also pretty dark and for adults.” While Disney made it a nice story, there are dark parts in the original book that the movie glosses over.

For instance, after Geppetto gets arrested for suspicion of child abuse, the marionette accidentally kills The Cricket who gives advice when he throws a hammer at him. Later, a bird is devoured “feathers and all” when it tries to give Pinocchio advice. These dark themes are present throughout the book, but it seems they’ll be turned up to the max in the upcoming Lies of P story.

Neowiz Games enjoyed going over these subjects in The Adventures of Pinnochio book. “It was so joyful for them to make the original story into their game and giving a twist with their own story,” Ji-Won said. While Neowiz Games has been faithful to the source material in its own way, it seems that the company has also taken its own liberties, making it the story that it wants to tell.

With Lies of P set to release sometime in 2023, fans will have to catch up on the source material beforehand.