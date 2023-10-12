8 LEGO games we need to see made

Some brilliant games have been born out of crossovers with LEGO, where TT Games has capitalized on the popularity of the toy and any franchise in question.

We’ve been treated to LEGO Marvel, LEGO DC, LEGO Star Wars, and much, much more, some of which stand among the best LEGO games to have ever been created, but the release cycle has slowed down significantly.

From 2005 to 2019, a LEGO game was released every year, with some years having more than one, but there was a three-year wait between The Lego Movie 2 Videogame and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

We’re still in the dark as to what TT Games has up its sleeve for its next release, or what exactly it will be, but we’ve selected eight games we’d love to see made.

LEGO Marvel: The Infinity Saga

Fend off Thanos. Image via TT Games

Three LEGO games have been built with Marvel properties, with LEGO Marvel Superheroes 1&2 along with LEGO Marvel’s Avengers, and a follow-up to the latter would be a behemoth of a title that would tap into the vast success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Like LEGO Marvel’s Avengers, a LEGO game based around The Infinity Saga would cover every Marvel release from 2008’s Iron Man right up until 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home, and could include a mammoth list of characters and levels from major scenes in those films.

That would provide a whopping 23 films to cover, some of which could just be done as single levels like the approach for LEGO Marvel’s Avengers, but retelling the intertwined stories of the MCU in LEGO form would be an absolute treat.

Several films already got the LEGO treatment in LEGO Marvel’s Avengers but they could be redone or remastered, while the great thing about a game like this is you could reuse lines from the movies themselves—I can already see LEGO versions of the biggest scenes playing out in my head.

LEGO Fast & Furious

Fast and Furious has already had some LEGO treatment. Image via LEGO

The Fast & Furious franchise has transitioned from street racing to saving the world, with each release being slightly more ridiculous than the last, the bumper list of cast members growing and growing, so there’s plenty of material for a LEGO game to cover.

LEGO Fast & Furious would cover everything from the first film up until Fast X, featuring Minifigures of Dominic Toretto, Brian O’Conner, Deckhard Shaw, Luke Hobbs, Han Lue, and many, many more.

It would be a great way to get LEGO builds of cars into the game, which have already been done in the real world, including Dominic Toretto’s famous Dodge Charger itself, and the scenes that could be created would be fantastic.

There are, however, some moments that would need to be done in a dignified way, which may not translate easily to LEGO, like Brian O’Conner’s exit from the franchise after the death of actor Paul Walker.

LEGO Harry Potter: The Ultimate Edition

Don’t name him. Image via TT Games

Heavily rumored to be the next LEGO release from TT Games, LEGO Harry Potter could receive a similar treatment that we saw with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga—with all eight films being covered in one game.

While we already saw this with LEGO Harry Potter: The Complete Collection, which only brought both games together with one release and a slight remaster for current-gen consoles at the time, whereas a new version could revamp the series significantly.

As well as the Harry Potter films, there are also the Fantastic Beasts movies that could be tied in to provide additional levels and characters, as well as providing a huge open-world environment for Hogwarts, Diagon Alley, and other famous locations from the series.

The success of Hogwarts: Legacy shows there is a high demand for games from the Harry Potter Wizarding World, and a definitive LEGO Harry Potter title would certainly fit the bill.

LEGO Transformers

LEGO already has Transformers links. Image via LEGO

The Transformers franchise has a long, long history involving movies, toy lines, and TV shows, so there is an almost endless amount of content that could be covered in a LEGO Transformers game—though the best approach might be a new story entirely.

While the Transformers movies have covered plenty of topics and introduced a wealth of characters, they have been sub-par at times and a new, original story from TT Games, like we’ve seen in LEGO Batman and LEGO Marvel Superheroes, would be welcomed.

Characters would have Minifigures and the ability to transform into their alternate forms, though there would admittedly need to be some sort of explanation as to why the Transformers were now Minifigure-sized, but that could be tied into the story.

Having the ability to quickly transform into LEGO versions of cars, planes, boats, and anything else would be a spectacular feature, while there are also plenty of puzzles that could be solved by switching to smaller forms like CD players, tools, and more.

LEGO Back to the Future

Where we’re going, we don’t need roads. Image via TT Games

Back to the Future is featured in the LEGO Dimensions as a Level Pack, though this was merely an add-on and such a hugely successful Hollywood trilogy deserves the proper treatment of all three movies covered in a single game.

Robert Zemeckis’ classic celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2025, so would there ever be a better time to introduce LEGO Back to the Future to the world? Probably not, although admittedly that window is likely to be too soon regardless.

While a LEGO Back to the Future game would not be as large as other titles that TT Games has made, there’s still a lot that can be done and there’s plenty to worth with, especially as parts of the franchise have already been given the LEGO treatment.

LEGO Marvel vs. DC

This would be huge. Images via Marvel, DC. Remix by Dot Esports

Both Marvel and DC have been heavily featured in previous LEGO games but a LEGO Marvel vs DC title would certainly kick things up a notch, with a plethora of playable characters and environments from both universes that could be used.

A partnership like this may not be fully beyond the realms of possibility, as the two comic giants have partnered before to introduce short comic runs, and bringing those battles and encounters to LEGO form would be spectacular.

Having a game where you could play as Iron Man or Batman, Captain America or Superman, would be extremely fun and the interaction between the characters would be brilliant—and you could even tie it into the LEGO games that have already been built around both franchises.

LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 had Kang the Conquerer as the main villain, while LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham centered around Brainiac, so why not link the two together and have them partnered to face off against heroes and villains from both universes?

LEGO Dimensions 2

Time for a sequel? Image via TT Games

LEGO Dimensions was a stellar game using the toy-to-life format that provided crossovers between a whole heap of franchises, including Batman, Back to the Future, Lord of the Rings, The LEGO Movie, Ghostbusters, and many more.

Character and Level Packs could be purchased to provide new content to the game, though it was expensive to get them all, so a fresh approach for a sequel would be ideal—with plenty of characters and levels in the base game, then perhaps introducing more via DLC.

While we did see plenty of characters from a plethora of universes in the first game, there were some notable omissions. There were no Marvel characters, nothing from Jurassic World, nothing from Disney, and nothing from Star Wars—all of which have received the LEGO treatment in their own game.

If there’s a licensing issue, perhaps LEGO Dimension 2 could focus on franchises that fall under the Disney banner, which could still result in a crossover involving Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Pixar, The Simpsons, and much, much more.

LEGO Super Mario

Make it happen. Image via Nintendo / LEGO

Super Mario has received the LEGO treatment with a variety of sets, that can be used to play games with, so why not make the next jump and give us a proper LEGO Super Mario to play?

Given the relationship between LEGO and Nintendo, following the recently announced Animal Crossing sets, it’s certainly possible—and we’ve already seen Mario in paper form, so why not brick?

The Mario universe has a staggering list of excellent characters that would look great in LEGO form, and it could also be used as an opportunity to feature the likes of Donkey Kong and maybe even Sonic, with the pair involved in crossovers together previously.

