Harry Potter to get LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga treatment after fresh leak

Harry Potter looks set to follow in the footsteps of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga after a leak was spotted on Instagram on Aug. 3.

An image was published by the Warner Bros South Africa Instagram page, before being swiftly deleted, showing a LEGO Minifigure of Harry Potter alongside the date of Aug. 25.

That date is interesting as it coincides with Gamescom in Cologne, leading to speculation that fans of the wizarding world will have a new LEGO title confirmed—and it is likely to follow a similar pattern to The Skywalker Saga.

Released in April 2022, The Skywalker Saga featured playable levels from all nine of the mainline Star Wars films, along with a variety of side missions and planets to explore.

It brought an end to a three-year wait for a new LEGO licensed title, having been delayed on several occasions, but was the perfect mix of LEGO and Star Wars in one complete title.

Harry Potter has previously seen the LEGO treatment with Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and Harry Potter: Years 5-7 released in 2010 and 2011 respectively, with the Harry Potter Collection then tying the two games together in a fresh release in 2016.

Should the leaks for a new LEGO Harry Potter game be correct, it’s likely the game will feature the full journey of the title character throughout his years at Hogwarts—along with open-world environments to explore, similar to what was seen in Hogwarts Legacy.

We could also see other Harry Potter films tie into the game, like the Fantastic Beast series, and hopefully, we’ll have a full reveal at Gamescom later in August.

