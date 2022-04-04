LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is finally here, and players can dive into nine episodes from the Star Wars franchise. Each episode features iconic locations and moments from each movie, and players can explore 24 planets across the galaxy. The amount of content in The Skywalker Saga is astounding and will likely keep you busy for the foreseeable future. But just how long is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

The Skywalker Saga features nine episodes split between three trilogies. You can select the first episode from any trilogy at the start of the game and will eventually unlock them all. Each episode takes roughly two to three hours, meaning it takes approximately 18-20 hours to complete the game. But only playing the main story unlocks roughly 25 percent of items, meaning you’ll have to dedicate a lot more time if you’re a completionist.

Players trying to 100 percent the game can expect to spend roughly 76-80 hours to completely finish the game. You’ll have to explore every planet and level to find all collectibles and will need to use a variety of characters. This part of the experience can be fun but just prepare for a significant grind if you want to completely finish the game.

Causal players will have plenty of content to enjoy in The Skywalker Saga, and hardcore enthusiasts will not be bored anytime soon. Just remember to enjoy yourself and take your time exploring the galaxy.