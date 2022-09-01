Konami may introduce Metal Gear Solid remasters at Tokyo Game Show 2022

The remasters are also rumored to be released for all platforms.

Rumors suggest that a handful of remasters from the Metal Gear Solid franchise of games could be revealed soon.

Well-known leaker AestheticGamer on Twitter pointed out what was being talked about by VGC recently. Konami will announce a new game from a series “loved” by fans worldwide in this year’s Tokyo Game Show (TGS 2022), according to VGC, but did not specify what it could be. Final Fantasy voice actor Yuki Kaji will be invited on stage “to represent fans of the world-loved series title.”

AestheticGamer then tweeted VGC’s article, claiming that the title in question is the remastered versions of Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater. The leaker additionally mentioned that Konami plans to release the remasters separately, but also as a bundle. The bundle is reported to include the MSX versions of the first two Metal Gear Solid games, but AestheticGamer also claimed that all remasters could be released on all platforms.

(1/2) Alright, VGC seemed to have shared it, so I'll talk about it: https://t.co/Un4dP1htpr



VGC talks about Metal Gear Solid 1-3 Remasters (not remakes), new remastered version. I know that to be 100% true, I had heard that for a fact (and not surprised I'm not the only one who — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) August 31, 2022

Konami already announced its lineup for TGS 2022. Some of its confirmed games for the presentation include Yu-Gi-Oh!, eFootball, and eBaseball. Konami’s main time slot in the show is scheduled for Sept. 16 from 7am CT to 8am CT. But there will be smaller presentations throughout the duration of TGS 2022, which will run from Sept. 15 to 18.

Other gaming companies that will be a part of the annual gaming showcase include Bandai Namco, Capcom, Xbox, 505 Games, Koei Tecmo Games, and more.