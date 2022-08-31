Here’s the official Tokyo Game Show 2022 streaming schedule

The full schedule for the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2022 has now been revealed, with multiple game developers and companies showcasing their updates for existing games, as well as for some potential game announcements.

Some of the presenters that have already announced their line-up include Capcom, which will hold two presentations featuring games such as Street Fighter 6, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Resident Evil Village, Exoprimal, and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.

Konami also shared various game updates for different Yu-Gi-Oh! Titles will be shown, as well as more information about its eFootball and eBaseball games. Xbox also confirmed its presence in the show, describing its showcase as something that is “curated for our players in Japan and Asia.” All of the presentations can be streamed via the official Tokyo Game Show 2022 YouTube channel.

Here is the official Tokyo Game Show 2022 streaming schedule:

Sept. 14 to 15:

8pm CT to 9pm CT – Tokyo Game Show 2022 opening program

9pm CT to 10pm CT – Keynote address

10pm CT to 11pm CT – Gamera Games

11pm CT to 12 am CT – Japan Esports Union

1am CT to 2am CT – BenQ Japan

2am CT to 4am CT – Japan Game Awards: 2022

4am CT to 5am CT – Microsoft

5am CT to 6am CT – Archosaur Games

6am CT to 7am CT – GREE

8am CT to 9am CT – Bandai Namco Entertainment

9am CT to 10am CT – Capcom

Sept. 15 to 16:

10 pm CT to 12 am CT – Prime Gaming

2am CT to 4am CT – Sense of Wonder Night 2022 (SOWN2022)

4am CT to 5am CT – 505 Games

5am CT to 6am CT – Koei Tecmo Games

6am CT to 7am CT – Sega/Atlus

7am CT to 8am CT – Konami

8am CT to 10 am CT – Square Enix

10am CT to 11am CT – Capcom

Sept. 16 to 17:

9pm CT to 10pm CT – D3 Publisher

10pm CT to 11pm CT – Donuts Games

11pm CT to 1am CT – Qokka Entertainment/Japan Game Awards: 2022

1am CT to 3am CT – GungHo Online Entertainment

3am CT to 4am CT – Happinet

4am CT to 6am CT – HoYoverse

6am CT to 7am CT – finger

7am CT to 8am CT – LEVEL – 5

8am CT to 9am CT – Aniplex

9am CT to 10am CT – ProjectMoon

Sept. 17 to 18: