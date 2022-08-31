Here’s the official Tokyo Game Show 2022 streaming schedule

The full schedule for the upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2022 has now been revealed, with multiple game developers and companies showcasing their updates for existing games, as well as for some potential game announcements.
Some of the presenters that have already announced their line-up include Capcom, which will hold two presentations featuring games such as Street Fighter 6, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Resident Evil Village, Exoprimal, and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.
Konami also shared various game updates for different Yu-Gi-Oh! Titles will be shown, as well as more information about its eFootball and eBaseball games. Xbox also confirmed its presence in the show, describing its showcase as something that is “curated for our players in Japan and Asia.” All of the presentations can be streamed via the official Tokyo Game Show 2022 YouTube channel.
Here is the official Tokyo Game Show 2022 streaming schedule:
Sept. 14 to 15:
- 8pm CT to 9pm CT – Tokyo Game Show 2022 opening program
- 9pm CT to 10pm CT – Keynote address
- 10pm CT to 11pm CT – Gamera Games
- 11pm CT to 12 am CT – Japan Esports Union
- 1am CT to 2am CT – BenQ Japan
- 2am CT to 4am CT – Japan Game Awards: 2022
- 4am CT to 5am CT – Microsoft
- 5am CT to 6am CT – Archosaur Games
- 6am CT to 7am CT – GREE
- 8am CT to 9am CT – Bandai Namco Entertainment
- 9am CT to 10am CT – Capcom
Sept. 15 to 16:
- 10 pm CT to 12 am CT – Prime Gaming
- 2am CT to 4am CT – Sense of Wonder Night 2022 (SOWN2022)
- 4am CT to 5am CT – 505 Games
- 5am CT to 6am CT – Koei Tecmo Games
- 6am CT to 7am CT – Sega/Atlus
- 7am CT to 8am CT – Konami
- 8am CT to 10 am CT – Square Enix
- 10am CT to 11am CT – Capcom
Sept. 16 to 17:
- 9pm CT to 10pm CT – D3 Publisher
- 10pm CT to 11pm CT – Donuts Games
- 11pm CT to 1am CT – Qokka Entertainment/Japan Game Awards: 2022
- 1am CT to 3am CT – GungHo Online Entertainment
- 3am CT to 4am CT – Happinet
- 4am CT to 6am CT – HoYoverse
- 6am CT to 7am CT – finger
- 7am CT to 8am CT – LEVEL – 5
- 8am CT to 9am CT – Aniplex
- 9am CT to 10am CT – ProjectMoon
Sept. 17 to 18:
- 8pm CT to 10pm CT – Online Experience Tour/Japan Game Awards: 2022
- 10pm CT to 11pm CT – Japan Electronics College
- 11pm CT to 1am CT – Japan Game Awards: 2022
- 2am CT to 3am CT – GungHo Online Entertainment
- 3am CT to 4am CT – 110 Industries
- 4am CT to 5am CT – Happinet
- 5am CT to 6am CT – Tokyo Game Show 2022 ending program