Kingdom Hearts will finally be playable on a good PC platform with exclusive content soon

Almost every Kingdom Hearts game will finally be playable on Steam soon, following years of Epic Games Store exclusivity, with bonus content also on the way for players who purchase one specific product.

In one of several baffling moves from Square Enix over the last several years, the company released every major Kingdom Hearts game on PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive on March 30, 2021. Since then, KH HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, KH 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and KH III + Re Mind DLC have been left to gather dust on the heavily memed platform, while most PC gamers continue to only use Steam.

The full journey awaits. Image via Square Enix

And, while Epic wants you to use its client and offers all kinds of free games, Square Enix is pivoting away from platform exclusivity. Right on the heel of announcing its plans to “aggressively” pursue multiplatform releases for its games after multiple titles underperformed, Square is pushing every Kingdom Hearts game available on PC to Steam on June 13.

This means you can experience Sora’s entire journey through the Dark Seeker Saga from Kingdom Hearts I to III—and every absurd spinoff in between—on Steam very soon. In addition, Square is offering Steam users an exclusive Keyblade for purchasing the INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE bundle, which contains all three titles.

The Dead of Night Keyblade is the Steam-only skin of the Star Cluster Keyblade, the blade mainly wielded by King Mickey. It has multiple other variants exclusive to other platforms via this offer, like the Advent Red for Nintendo Switch, Elemental Encoder for Epic, and the Dawn Till Dusk, a pre-order bonus themed after the 7-Eleven convenience chain.

You can only obtain one per platform. Image via Square Enix/Wario64 on Twitter

There are also version-exclusive Keyblades for PlayStation and Xbox based on Star Seeker, named Midnight Blue and Phantom Green, respectively.

A new trailer for this release, featuring a rerecorded version of Simple and Clean from series mainstay Hikaru Utada, was also shared. This has fans hopeful that some news about Kingdom Hearts IV will drop in the coming weeks after two years of mostly silence, potentially at Summer Game Fest, though there’s been no confirmation.

We still don’t know if these Kingdom Hearts games will be Steam Deck verified at launch, however, they should still be playable on the handheld. Additionally, the Switch-exclusive rhythm game Kingdom Hearts: Melody Of Memory was not included in this launch, meaning it remains locked to the hybrid platform.

