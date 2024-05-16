Dragon Age Inquisition key art with the protagonist reaching toward demons in the sky
Image via BioWare
Category:
General

Epic Games Store really wants you to start using it with MEGA sale discounts and a free GOTY

Deals, deals, deals!
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: May 16, 2024 12:46 pm

Since its inception, the Epic Games Store has been fighting an uphill battle against Steam, the dominant PC gaming marketplace. Once again, it is turning to big sale discounts and free game giveaways to lure people in.

Recommended Videos

Epic Games’ month-long MEGA Sale 2024 begins today, on May 16, and runs until June 13. In addition to putting several dozen games on sale, the publisher also appears to be giving away “mystery games” for free. The first free game is Dragon Age Inquisition, a critically acclaimed installment in a beloved franchise with a forthcoming new release later this year.

Epic Games Store MEGA sale listings.
See anything you like? Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While the game usually goes for $40, the Game of the Year edition of Inquisition is free until 10am CT on May 23 and includes all three official add-on DLCs in Jaws of Hakkon, The Descent, and Trespasser, plus a plethora of other items and content.

The Epic Games Store has offered free game giveaways during sales and special events in the past, but they’ve also offered daily ones for smaller titles. The next “mystery game” will be revealed on May 23, when the Inquisition giveaway ends, but it seems like Epic is prioritizing more prestigious titles at a lower frequency this time around.

There are also a number of pretty generous discounts available already. EA Sports FC 24, which is still a whopping $70 on both Steam and the EA App, is only $13.99 currently through the Epic Games Store. A number of more recent releases that haven’t had major commercial success are heavily discounted too, like Skull and Bones, Suicide Squad, and Prince of Persia The Lost Crown.

Epic’s own critically acclaimed Alan Wake 2, which reportedly has not made back its development costs yet thanks in part to a lack of a Steam release, is also on sale.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article PlayStation’s Horizon franchise to reportedly get the LEGO treatment in new game
A LEGO minifigure of Alloy from Horizon.
Category: General
General
PlayStation’s Horizon franchise to reportedly get the LEGO treatment in new game
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 16, 2024
Read Article Valve primed to take on Overwatch, Marvel Rivals with its own 6-vs-6 hero shooter, leaker claims
a bald man is facing away from the camera. there is a red valve attached to the back of his head
Category: General
General
Valve primed to take on Overwatch, Marvel Rivals with its own 6-vs-6 hero shooter, leaker claims
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 16, 2024
Read Article Why did Ubisoft cancel The Division Heartland?
players battling in ubisoft's tom clancy's the division heartland
Category: General
General
Why did Ubisoft cancel The Division Heartland?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article PlayStation’s Horizon franchise to reportedly get the LEGO treatment in new game
A LEGO minifigure of Alloy from Horizon.
Category: General
General
PlayStation’s Horizon franchise to reportedly get the LEGO treatment in new game
Josh Challies Josh Challies May 16, 2024
Read Article Valve primed to take on Overwatch, Marvel Rivals with its own 6-vs-6 hero shooter, leaker claims
a bald man is facing away from the camera. there is a red valve attached to the back of his head
Category: General
General
Valve primed to take on Overwatch, Marvel Rivals with its own 6-vs-6 hero shooter, leaker claims
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 16, 2024
Read Article Why did Ubisoft cancel The Division Heartland?
players battling in ubisoft's tom clancy's the division heartland
Category: General
General
Why did Ubisoft cancel The Division Heartland?
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton May 16, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.