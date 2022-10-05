All the details on the new 100 Thieves product.

The 100 Thieves empire has expanded into the energy drink market. The gaming organization’s CEO, Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, has launched a zero-sugar energy drink called Juvee.

Since it contains no sugar, a 128 megagram caffeine hit comes in at a mere five calories – much less than a cappuccino or latte, let alone an energy drink filled with tablespoons of sugar.

For that reason, there’s a good chance it’ll appeal to a lot of health-savvy gamers. If you want to know what flavors are available, how much it costs, and where you can purchase the drink, we’ve got you covered.

Image via Juvee

What Juvee energy drink flavors are available?

At this stage, Juvee is available in three different flavors; Kiwi Strawberry, Tropical Crush, and Watermelon Lime. As their name suggests, they’re all based around exotic tropical flavors.

Nutrition-wise, each 12 oz can contains B Vitamins, L-Theanine, Maca Root, Panax Ginseng, Taurine, and Vitamin C, in addition to the aforementioned 128 mg of caffeine, regardless of flavor.

Image via Juvee

How much does Juvee cost?

Juvee can be purchased as a single can, as well as a twelve pack. A single can costs $3 and a twelve pack costs $36, which works out to be the same price per can as buying them individually.

Image via Juvee

Where can you buy Juvee?

Currently, Juvee is only available for direct purchase in the United States via the official website (with free shipping on two packs or more) and through the GoPuff food delivery service.

Image via Juvee

100 Thieves teased the creation of Juvee more than a year ago when they filed to have the name trademarked. People were confused at the time but figured an energy drink made sense given how popular they are among gamers and streamers.

Plus, considering 100 Thieves has been sponsored by Monster and Red Bull through the years, it seemed inevitable they would one day come up with their own drink.