100 Thieves CEO creates a zero-sugar energy drink

100 Thieves CEO Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag revealed his latest passion project: an energy drink called Juvee.

Nadeshot has worn multiple hats over his career. What started as a McDonald’s employee turned professional gamer has transitioned into an esports organization CEO and now the founder of an energy drink company.

Juvee was first teased over a year ago when 100 Thieves submitted a trademark for Juvee. The name alone left many confused, but as time passed speculation arose around the idea of 100 Thieves having its own drink. 100 Thieves has been sponsored by several drinks over the last four years, including Monster, Red Bull, Truly, Twisted Tea, and most recently, Heineken.

Rejuvenate your play. Introducing Juvee, the new energy drink from @Nadeshot.



🚨 Get yours now at https://t.co/oTSmHYlYBW 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yLTumBQwzO — Juvee (@drinkjuvee) October 4, 2022

Juvee is an energy drink with zero sugar and 128 megagrams of caffeine for just five calories. The drink goes away from traditional energy drink motives centered around sugar and instead tries more natural ways of keeping people for what Juvee calls a “rejuvenating energy”.

The drink comes in three different flavors that are all centered around fruity/tropical flavors: Kiwi Strawberry, Watermelon Lime, and Tropical Crush. Juvee costs $36 per 12-pack, averaging out to $3 per can. The downside is that shipping is also required to try it out, costing an additional $8 within the United States. Juvee can also be purchased through the GoPuff app, another sponsor of 100 Thieves, or through Bevmo stores located across Los Angeles and San Diego.