Josef Fares teases Hazelight’s next game—and fans are already speculating on what it might be

Fans of A Way Out and It Takes Two got a nice little surprise today with game director and Hazelight Studios founder Josef Fares giving fans a sneak peek of his newest game. And the sneak peek itself revealed at least a little bit about what fans might see in the newest game.

Much like the two aforementioned games, the teaser picture Fares posted features two actors in motion capture suits, taking a break from working on the new game. In keeping with the studio’s penchant for creating cooperative games, the sneak peek seems to indicate that more of the same might be on the way.

Sneak peek of the next game🙌 pic.twitter.com/DIqz85u6Pw — Josef Fares (@josef_fares) September 26, 2022

Of course, that’s not bad news at all for fans of Hazelight and its games. The co-op play of both It Takes Two and A Way Out was praised by both players and critics, and the hint that Fares and Hazelight would return to the familiar formula was met with widespread excitement in the replies to his Twitter post.

Many users also noted that both of the motion capture actors pictured appeared to be women. If the main characters of the new game are both women, it would be a new twist that Fares has yet to explore. A Way Out featured two male protagonists attempting to break out of prison, while It Takes Two explores the relationship dynamics between a man and woman who are considering getting a divorce, as well as the toll that plan takes on their daughter.

Granted, motion capture actors might not necessarily record movement and action for characters that match their own personal gender; they might not end up playing human beings at all. It’s a bit too early to make any reasonable assumptions about the game in that vein, accordingly.

Still, the sneak peek confirmed that a new game is already being worked on and should be forthcoming in the next couple of years. And seeing as it’s going to be Hazelight’s follow-up to a game that won multiple game of the year awards, fans should expect the studio to pull out all the stops.