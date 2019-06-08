Japan’s GGBOYZ are the Splatoon 2 2019 world champions | E3 2019

Nintendo is hosting all three of its big E3 World Championship tournaments a few days before the beginning of the main event.

After the blazing Super Mario Maker 2 Invitational event earlier today, which saw YouTuber Abdallah lift the trophy, Nintendo swiftly moved into the Splatoon 2 World Championship where four teams were looking to add their names to the history books.

Screengrab via Nintendo

In the opening Ink Pools, Japan’s GGBOYZ took a convincing 2-0 victory in the round robin to earn the first seed in the semifinals. NA’s FTWin came in second place while EU’S Alliance Rogue finished in third. Australia’s Lime Soda finished in last after failing to pick up a single win.

In the first semifinal after an initial controller problem stopped play, Japan’s GGBOYZ beat Australia’s Lime Soda to advance to the finals. The second semifinal was an EU vs. NA battle where NA’s FTWin took a heated win against AllianceRogue 3-2.

With two teams left, only one could walk away as the 2019 world champion and both had something to prove in the grueling best-of-seven grand finals.

After ink had been thrown and tears had been shed, Japan’s GGBoyz came out on top, lifting the trophy once again.

With the Splatoon 2 portion of the event complete, there’s only one more tournament left to watch. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is up next.