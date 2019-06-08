Abdallah wins the Super Mario Maker 2 Invitational | E3 2019

The first of three Nintendo E3 tournaments taking place today before the big show has come to a close.

The Super Mario Maker 2 Invitational saw four players invited by Nintendo face off against each other to fight for the trophy by competing through a series of courses created in the game, showing off some of the new features in the process.

Screengrab via Nintendo

In addition to a host of solo courses, players took part in co-op sections until only two competitors remained: YouTubers Abdallah and The Completionist.

After a highly-contested final where both players popped off in the heat of battle, Abdallah ended the day with an overwhelming victory.

final Clip of Nintendo Playing Super Mario Maker 2 – Clipped by MonkeyKingHero

This isn’t the first time that Nintendo has hosted a competitive Super Mario Maker tournament, though. The first game on Wii U was also previously a part of the Nintendo World Championships and offered as a great way to sell the game to those watching. All of the levels that were shown off in the tournament might also be added to the game in the future, Nintendo announced.

With the Super Mario Maker 2 portion of the event over, fans who stick around can watch the 2019 Splatoon 2 World Championship.