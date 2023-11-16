It’s like Pokémon with monsters: Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince demo out now on Switch

The demo for Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince, a monster-filled fantasy world where you capture creatures like Pokémon, is out now on the Nintendo Switch, two weeks before it officially launches on Dec. 1.

Square Enix may be well known for its popular franchise, Final Fantasy, but it’s also released some bangers like Dragon Quest, which features the age-old story of a damsel in distress and a mighty warrior hellbent on saving her.

In Dragon Quest Monsters The Dark Prince, however, Square Enix has done things differently. You’ll play as the main character, Psaro, who happens to be cursed and cannot kill anything with monster blood. Instead, he wrangles monsters to build an army and become the Master of Monsterkind.

If you’re still unsure, you can download the demo now via Nintendo’s eShop (as first reported by IGN).

In the official Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince monster showcase trailer, we learn more about Psaro, the world he lives in, the 500-plus monsters available to capture, and how synthesizing monsters works to create new and unique ones.

Unfortunately, we don’t know what’s included in the demo, but it’s likely to be only the first hour or two of the story. Hopefully, it should still indicate what it’s like to capture monsters, venture through a portion of the world, and use your tamed monsters to battle against your opponents in a similar way you would in Pokémon.

If you like it, you can preorder and preload it, so you can play it as soon as it launches on Dec. 1. Depending on which version you preorder, you’ll also get a few extra bonuses like Beastie Bites and Warrior’s Ring, which should help you on your adventures.