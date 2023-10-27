Mount, minions, skins: All rewards from FFXIV’s collaboration event with Fall Guys

The sparkly world of Fall Guys is coming to Final Fantasy XIV to celebrate Halloween in the brightest way, with various pink items as rewards.

By completing the event-exclusive level at the Gold Saucer in FFXIV, players can earn cosmetic items that bring the Fall Guys universe to life in Eorzea from Oct. 31 to Dec. 31.

There’s a lot to discover, and you’ll certainly be seeing these items a lot, as many are already popular with the community. Here are all rewards you can get from the FFXIV collab event with Fall Guys.

All rewards of FFXIV‘s collaboration event with Fall Guys

After completing the blue quest “Just Crowning Around” in the Gold Saucer, you’ll unlock the special Blunderville minigame.

Then, you can exchange your MGP for rewards at the coordinates X: 3.8, Y: 3.1. You can also get this currency from completing other Gold Saucer activities as well, as it’s used everywhere in the area.

You’ll recognize the event Vendor because she’s wearing a Fall Guys’ pink bean cap that you can also purchase for MGP.

This is the emote you perform when winning in Fall Guys. Image via Square Enix That’s a peculiar Halloween costume, but it works. Image via Square Enix Fly on the back of Fall Guys’ rhino. Image via Square Enix You can make a Fall Guys room. Image via Square Enix

Here is the list of rewards you can get, with their price in MGP:

Gentlebean Knit Cap, Parka, Bottoms, and Shoes (410)

Matte and Glossy Winner’s Crowns (410)

Rhino Mount: Rhiyes Identification Key (410)

Rejoice emote: Ballroom Etiquette – Embracing Blunders (410)

Minions: Pink Bean and Pegwin (350)

Furniture: Blunderville Crown, Flag, Bumper, Padded Wall, Rainbow, and Hammer (220)

Fall Guys’ menu music: Everybody Falls Orchestrion Roll (220)

Framer’s Kits: Blunderful, Blunderous, Blunder-villed (200)

You can also get some items that aren’t exclusive to the event, but could help you complete it, by spending more MGP to the vendor. Among the selection are teleport tickets and dyes for your themed outfits.

About the author