‘It might be NieR, it might not be NieR’: Square Enix teases potential new NieR game

The producer, composer, and developer of the NieR series “might or might not” be working on a new NieR game, the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu has revealed.

Recommended Videos

As shared by Gematsu, Yoko Taro (NieR director), Yosuke Saito (producer), and Keiichi Okabe (composer) discussed their future plans in an interview for Japanese games magazine Weekly Famitsu. Saito explained they are currently working on “something a bit more put-together” that will be revealed in the “not-so-distant future.”

NieR Automata is such a replayable game. Image via Platinum Games

Regarding whether this secret project is a new NieR game, Saito said: “It might be NieR, it might not be NieR. That’s about all I can say for now.” He also said what they’re working on right now “does not exist yet,” but is slowly turning into something interesting.

When NieR Gestalt (later remade into NieR Replicant) came out, it pushed the boundaries of storytelling, with the main story changing with each new playthrough. NieR Automata took this to a whole new level with its 26 different endings, one for each letter of the alphabet. The games also explored heavy topics regarding whether machines and androids can have emotions—and whether they should be allowed to.

We can’t say whether the producer was talking about a NieR sequel or a brand-new IP, but we can say the project will definitely be worth discussing. Of course, it was confirmed that the series will live on as long as the director, Yoko Taro, is alive. We’re used to expecting the unexpected with Yoko Taro’s games, and we’re sure he won’t disappoint us when he reveals what this discussion was all about.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more