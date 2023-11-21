Nier series will live as long as its creator Yoko Taro does

Yosuke Saito, producer of the Nier series, has promised it’ll continue as long as series creator and director Yoko Taro is alive.

On Nov. 16, during the recent 2023 G-STAR event in South Korea, Saito and Taro held a presentation on the production of the Nier games, where they also briefly discussed the series’ future. As reported by 4gamer (and translated by VGC) on Nov. 19, Saito promised there will always be more Nier games if Taro is able and willing to make them. This should well and truly put to bed any misconceptions that the series is over.

Some fans did think that was the case back in 2021 after Taro himself declared Nier was “finished” in a Christmas message, but this was clearly him just messing with fans since he admitted he’d continue if he was offered a “big ole’ pile of money.”

YOKO TARO said it here, NieR is finished 😱



Happy holidays from the NieR team! 🎄 pic.twitter.com/FPCSyLiZKj — NieR Series (@NieRGame) December 22, 2021

Whether or not Nier will ever continue without Taro’s involvement is another question entirely and one that we hopefully won’t have to think about for a long time.

However, it sounds like it’ll still be a while for the next game, since Saito added that circumstances are preventing it from happening anytime soon, but he refrained from explaining any further.

It’s already been over six years since Nier: Automata and while the series has since received a remaster of the original Nier Replicant and free-to-play mobile entry Nier Reincarnation, there’s been practically no chatter about a new sequel—although publisher Square Enix is bound to greenlight one considering how popular Nier: Automata has been. It smashed sales expectations at launch and has since pushed over seven million units worldwide, even recently receiving an anime adaptation.

Saito also briefly mentioned he and Taro are working on something else unrelated to Nier and he hopes to talk about it in 2024. What this could be is anyone’s guess, but a safe assumption is that it’s a new IP.