Is Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands cross-platform/crossplay?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ release date is getting closer and players are wondering whether the game will have cross-platform capabilities.

While the Borderlands franchise wasn’t crossplay compatible, except for Borderlands 3, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will support crossplay, allowing Xbox, PlayStation, and PC players to play together.

The only cross-platform compatible Gearbox Software game has been Borderlands 3, and the feature was only added after three years from the game’s release. While this may seem normal for most gamers, it can be a milestone for Gearbox Software. Future Gearbox games can also make their debut with crossplay if the release goes as planned.

Further details regarding Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ cross-platform capabilities should surface after the release. Based on other games, the feature will likely be active from the get-go, and players won’t need to do anything to turn it on. Depending on the launch hype, some platforms may also experience delays or errors during the launch. If you happen to have a bad experience with crossplay on the first day, make sure to try it again within a few days when the servers are more stable.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is set to release on March 25 and the game will be available on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Aside from new releases, crossplay is slowly becoming an industry standard. For Honor is also set to receive its cross-platform support update five years from its release.