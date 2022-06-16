Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge released today, and with it comes a number of questions regarding the new beat em’ up game.

The classic crime-fighting ninja turtles’ newest game has already gone on to receive rave reviews in its infancy. With multiple people looking to play the game and see exactly what is all the talk with the turtles, many questions reasonably come up as a result of the game’s success.

While some questions regarding crossplay availability in the game have been answered, other questions have not. One of those questions stems around the topic of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge’s availability on Xbox Game Pass.

Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge on Game Pass?

Image via IGN YouTube Channel

Luckily for those keen on playing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, the game is already available on Game Pass and is included on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and even Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge pays homage to the classic side-scrolling beat em’ up style from days past. Players are able to control one of Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, April O’Neil, Master Splinter, and finally Casey Jones, the latter of which is an unlockable character.