Is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge crossplay/cross-platform?

You can squad up with your friends, but only in certain sewers.

As a love letter to classic side-scrolling beat ‘em ups from the days of arcades past, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge does basically everything right when it comes to getting players grouped up to kick some shell. But there are a few limitations when it comes to modern features that could hinder the experience for some people.

The biggest question a lot of players have when it comes to multiplayer titles is “does it have crossplay and cross-progression,” since teaming up with friends and playing across multiple platforms is a common occurrence.

Unfortunately, Shredder’s Revenge does not have fully enabled crossplay at launch. This doesn’t mean the feature is entirely absent, it is just limited for the time being.

Shredder’s Revenge can be played crossplay between the PC and Xbox versions of the game right away, but connectivity with the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch is not yet linked, according to the developers. All this means is Switch and PS players will only be teaming up with players on their respective platforms for the time being.

This is something the team is looking into for a potential update down the line, but no additional news on a timeline for full crossplay has been shared.

Cross-progression is in a different boat entirely. Shredder’s Revenge doesn’t have any external accounts saving data to a non-platform-specific account, meaning that your data is currently tied to your platform of choice. So keep that in mind if you plan to pick the game up on multiple systems.

Which platform should you get Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge on?

If these features do mean a lot to your potential enjoyment of the game, Shredder’s Revenge is likely best played on either PC or Xbox at launch.

This is purely because it will give you access to more players if you aren’t just squading up with a group of friends thanks to crossplay. And since the game is on Game Pass, the barrier to entry is much lower overall in this pool.