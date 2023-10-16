Is Snow-Runner cross-platform? Explained

Off-roading in Snow-Runner is one of the simplest and most relaxing joys in life, but can you do it with your buddies across the console pond? Having a friend when you’re one tyre down and bogged beyond belief could be your saving grace.

But if your friends are stuck playing an inferior console (whatever you think that may be, we’re not weighing in there), sometimes you’ll be forced to play separately for all eternity. However, if you’re looking to hit the bumpy slopes of British Columbia with your consort from another console, you might be in luck.

Multiplayer is an option in Snow-Runner. For gamers looking to haul cargo from one side of the country to another with a friend, it’s as simple as starting a lobby.

Is Snow-runner cross-platform?

This could be you. Image via Saber Interactive

Yes, Snow-Runner is cross-platform. You can adventure through the rough terrain that Snow-Runner provides with a pal. All you have to do is enable crossplay in the settings. You’re also allowed to mix it up with a variety of other consoles. But which consoles can you count on in your death-defying travels in an eight-wheeler?

What consoles can play Snow-Runner together?

People looking to play Snow-Runner on different consoles can use PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo Switch, according to Saber Support. This means you’ll be able to game with your friend, as long as they’re using any of these consoles listed above.

How to enable crossplay on Snow-Runner

No more lonely two-week drives. Image via Saber Interactive.

To set up crossplay in Snow-Runner, head to settings while on the main menu. In the Game settings, you’ll see the crossplay settings in the first few lines. If cross-play is set to Off, change it to On. Once you’ve done that, all you have to do is set up a multiplayer game by going to Coop in the main menu.

You will need a code to play cross-platform. If you’re planning on hosting the lobby, start your coop match and once it’s loaded in, click pause.

A Manage Party setting will be down the bottom. Click on this and inside will be an option to copy a code. Copy this code and send it to your cross-platform friend.

