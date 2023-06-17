Is Phasmophobia coming to PlayStation?

There are certain games Xbox and PlayStation players have been yearning to play, and Phasmophobia is one of them. Phasmophobia is one of the most popular horror games on PC and has been since its initial release date in 2020. The main objective of the game is to hunt ghosts, which can get quite spooky and downright scary at times. Phasmophobia currently holds a 10/10 review score on Steam, the only marketplace or platform it’s currently available on.

With the recent Extended Xbox Games Showcase presentation, console fans were given some exciting news. At long last, Phasmophobia will be arriving on Xbox Series X/S, where an entirely new community will get to experience the thrill and horror of ghost-hunting. With Xbox soon joining the mix, where does that leave PlayStation players?

Phasmophobia release date on PlayStation

Phasmophobia’s console release date was revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase. Image via Kinetic Games

Fortunately, yes, Phasmophobia will also be arriving on PlayStation 5 at the same time as its release on Xbox Series X/S.

The release window is currently scheduled for Aug. 2023, but the developers have not given a concrete date as of the time of writing. The game will be released as an “early access” build, but will likely feature all of the content that’s currently available on PC.

In addition to an arrival on PS5, Phasmophobia will also be coming to PSVR2. The horror game supports a VR version on PC, and the developers should be able to easily port that over to Sony’s newest virtual reality headset. I can’t imagine what it would be like to hunt ghosts in VR, but some players braver than I will likely get a thrill out of it.

Finally, we would expect Phasmophobia to remain a low-priced game like it is on PC. Steam currently sells the game for $13.99 USD, and players should only have to pay around that amount when it releases on the current-generation consoles in August.

