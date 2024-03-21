Is Party Animals cross-platform? Cross-play explained

Party Animals is a popular party game brawler wherein players attempt throw each other off the map to become last party animal standing. Party Animals is an almost exclusively multiplayer game, leading many to wonder whether cross-platform play is enabled.

Party Animals has undeniably hilarious gameplay thanks to the ridiculous ragdoll physics every player is subject to. Like Gang Beasts, you can suplex, knock down, or even overhand head toss your friends across the map. As the name might suggest, Party Animals is a hit at parties, whether it’s on or offline. If you have friends that play on other consoles, however, you might want to check if cross-play is enabled.

Does Party Animals have cross-platform play?

These ragdoll physics know no bounds. Image via Recreate Games

Yes, Party Animals supports cross-platform play. This means if you have the game on PC, then you can play with any friends that might also own Party Animals on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S.

Adding friends across different platforms takes no extra steps. All you need to do is acquire your friend’s in-game ID and go to the friends section in the bottom right part of the screen. From here, press “Add New” and input your friend’s ID code. This will allow you to join a party with your newly added friend and start up a game together.

Does Party Animals have cross-platform progression?

While Party Animals supports cross-platform play, it does not offer cross-platform progression. This means your unlocked materials, such as costumes, will not carry over from PC to Xbox. Although this might come as a disappointment, you can at least still hop into a game with friends from other platforms.

At the time of writing, Party Animals is only available on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The party game remains unavailable on Nintendo Switch or any PlayStation consoles. While I’d certainly love to get a Switch version of Party Animals, there does not appear to be any plans to port the game to other platforms anytime in the near future.

