Is My Time at Sandrock early access on the Switch?

My Time at Sandrock, the highly anticipated sequel to My Time at Portia, just landed in early access. Even though the game is only partially done since it is going through development while in early access, fans of Portia are eager to get their hands on the new game right away.

The game is currently in early access, and because of that, the platforms fans can buy the game on is limited. For the foreseeable future, players can only buy the game on Steam or Epic Store while the game is in early access. This means Switch players who want to play My Time at Sandrock are stuck with playing on PC until further notice.

There are currently no plans to move the game to the Switch at this time.

The game costs $24.99 on both stores, and it is likely that price will rise to $29.99 after the game fully releases. At that point in time, the game may come to other platforms. My Time at Portia is currently available on PC, the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox one and on mobile, so it is likely My Time at Sandrock will move to those platforms once the game is out.

Those who have a Steam Deck are in luck though, and the game runs perfectly on it. This is great for players who want to have their games on the go, especially since players can close out their game on PC and then move over to their Steam Deck as long as they have cloud saving turned on.

My Time at Sandrock will likely be in early access until 2023 or later depending on how development goes. Currently, the game’s storyline is only one-third completed and the developers will be releasing regular content updates as the game nears full release. Multiplayer will also have a beta period in the summer and developers are planning to release the feature in beta form sometime around the holiday season.