Will My Time at Sandrock have multiplayer during early access?

My Time at Sandrock, the highly anticipated sequel to My Time at Portia, is quickly approaching its early access date of May 26, and players are especially excited for the multiplayer mode that’s planned for the game.

Kickstarter players already have access to both the single player and multiplayer modes of the game now. Only certain backers were given access, and everyone else is made to wait for early access to get their hands on the game.

When the My Time at Sandrock launches, early access will only include the single-player mode of the game. Players have been asking about multiplayer and whether it will release at the same time as early access, and one of the developers at Pathea said in the Pathea discord multiplayer will not be available to the general public when early access launches.

The developer also further clarified that those who pledged on Kickstarter will have access for a few more months, and then there will be a public beta week. After that, multiplayer will go back into a closed beta until its full release, which is planned for Christmas time.

The game will still be in early access by the time Pathea plans to release multiplayer to early access, so those looking to play multiplayer will need to wait until late December or early January and will also need to purchase the early access version of the game. There is no indication of when the public beta week will be.

Multiplayer mode for My Time at Sandrock has a slightly different story than the single-player version. Because the mode is early on in development, there are few details about how multiplayer works. More information about the multiplayer mode and when the beta week is scheduled for will likely be announced a month or two after early access release.