Is LEGO Horizon Adventures co-op multiplayer?

If Aloy’s tale in the dystopian franchise is too heavy for you, you can look at LEGO Horizon Adventures, which offers a heartwarming perspective on the story through its distinct art style and tone.

You play as Aloy, just like any Horizon game, and you are raised in the Cave by Rost, who teaches you the ways of the wild and the dinosaur-like machines that ravage the world. In a quest to find her true destiny, she is supported by a thousand-year-old hologram of a scientist called Elisabet, who slowly helps her grasp a sense of the dystopian future and the long-lost past. You’ll also face the main antagonist, Helis, the leader of a group of sun worshipers who bow to a mysterious Ancient Evil.

Here is everything you need to know about LEGO Horizon Adventures and its co-op multiplayer mode.

Does LEGO Horizon Adventures have co-op multiplayer?

Time to make some questionable fashion choices. Image via Guerrilla

Yes, LEGO Horizon Adventures has co-op multiplayer, allowing you and your friend to play together on all the available platforms. According to the official Sony PlayStation blog, “LEGO Horizon Adventures has been designed for two-player action without the need for split-screen,” which should make for a seamless game experience.

The game features the village of Mother’s Heart, which can be customized to your fantasies through different decorations to unlock unique LEGO buildings and ornaments. Moreover, the game also features hilarious outfits for Aloy and her friend Varl, featuring everything from a battle-ready costume to a bona fide bee skin.

The trailer shows off a breathtaking view of one of the big machines, Thunderjaw, which players can duel with. Other smaller enemies also make your path arduous while exploring with your friends.

LEGO Horizon Adventures is scheduled to be released during this year’s holiday season.

