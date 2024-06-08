All LEGO Horizon Adventures platforms

With the newly announced LEGO Horizon Adventures launching later this year on several platforms, fans are beyond excited to dive into this beloved game, now coming in LEGO form.

If you’re ready to tackle this action-packed adventure, you’ll be very happy to hear it will be available on multiple platforms and co-op will be available.

LEGO Horizon Adventures: All confirmed platforms

You can play solo or with a friend. Screenshot by Dot Esports

It was confirmed LEGO Horizon Adventures will launch on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC during Summer Games Fest on June 7. Although we don’t have an official date, the devs confirmed it will be arrive during the holidays. So, we expect LEGO Horizon Adventures to drop sometime in the last quarter of 2024.

The devs also confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) today, June 7, that co-op will be available. It’s as yet unclear if it will be a cross-platform co-operative mode or if you and your friends must be on the same platform to play together.

PC platforms haven’t been announced yet either. However, as most Horizon games are on Steam and the Epic Store, the LEGO title will likely be released on these.

If you were hoping for an Xbox release for this title, it’s very likely that it will not be released on this console for quite some time, if at all. This is because Horizon games are developed by Guerilla Games, a studio which is part of PlayStation Studios. This means that PlayStation will have exclusivity for an undetermined period. If you do like the look of this fun, albeit goofy LEGO version of Aloy and the world within Horizon, you will have to pick it up on either PC, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch when it eventually arrives.

