Is Left Behind included in The Last of Us Part 1?

Setting up a universe can take multiple movies or seasons for a TV show, but it only took three games for The Last of Us franchise. Ever since its first installment in 2013, TLOU universe found a way to reach for more in its post-apocalyptic world dominated by an adaptive fungus.

TLOU franchise has always been dear to PlayStation fans, but it had one of its more successful years yet in 2022 and 2023. On top of another remake of their 2013 release, Naughty Dog also expanded TLOU’s grasp with a TV show that introduced more fans to the TLOU universe.

Given how TLOU Part I and Part II make up the majority of the story, Left Behind often gets overlooked, making fans wonder whether the short story highlighting Ellie’s backstory is included in TLOU Part I.

Will Left Behind be included in The Last of Us Part 1?

Yes, Left Behind is included in The Last of Us Part 1, according to the game’s official page on PlayStation.com.

In addition to featuring the complete single-player story of The Last Of Us, Part 1 is also bundled with its beloved prequel, Left Behind, which focuses on the events that define Ellie’s character within the series.

In Left Behind, fans get to tag along with young Ellie in a mall adventure that she sets out with her best friend, Riley. The prequel sets the stage for Ellie’s persona while giving fans a unique look at how growing up feels like in a post-apocalyptic world.

When it comes to the chronological order of TLOU games, Left Behind takes the left most corner as it takes place before the events of TLOU Part 1.