Is Henry Cavill officially involved in Amazon’s Warhammer 40K adaption?

Amazon Studios is bringing a Warhammer 40K adaptation that includes Henry Cavill, in conjunction with Vertigo Entertainment and Games Workshop, to life.

The popular tabletop game Warhammer 40K had a good year in 2023, from a Magic: The Gathering Commander adaptation that exceeded expectations to a live adaptive series that is in the works through Amazon Studios. Fans hearing about a live-action adaptation immediately thought about Cavill, who has never been shy about his love for the tabletop game. And it’s now been confirmed that Cavill will be involved in the planned Warhammer 40K Amazon project.

Will Henry Cavill play a character in the Warhammer 40K project?

Before the Warhammer 40K project’s announcement hit the internet, Cavill confirmed that he’s no longer a part of the DC Films universe as Superman. The actor is also not expected to return to

The Witcher series, leaving his schedule wide open.

Cavill will be an executive producer for the Amazon Warhammer 40K project. At time of writing, it’s unconfirmed if he’ll play a character in it, though The Hollywood Reporter reports Cavill will “star in and executive produce” the project. If he does have an acting role in the project, who that character will be remains a secret. Cavill, however, has always had ideas on various characters he could play.

Henry Cavill as Warhammer 40K executive producer

As a fan of Warhammer 40K, Cavill is an ideal actor to have on the set given his vast knowledge and understanding of the tabletop game. But unlike The Witcher series on Netflix, Cavill could be more than just an actor for the series as he is an executive producer for the show as well.

At time of writing, showrunners and writers haven’t been officially announced by Amazon Studios. Despite no names getting mentioned, the Warhammer 40K community feels confident that the live-action series has potential with Cavill as an executive producer who could also have a significant character role.