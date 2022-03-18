Is Harry Potter in Hogwarts Legacy?

The Wizarding World will take center stage in the gaming world during the 2022 holiday season with Hogwarts Legacy, a new RPG from the Warner Bros. gaming leg.

A ton of info was revealed about Hogwarts Legacy during Sony’s State of Play presentation on March 17. One of the important pieces of news about the game is its time period, along with its setting at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, which the title already implied.

One thing that wasn’t revealed, however, was whether the one and only wizard with the lightning bolt scar would be appearing. Many fans connect Hogwarts with Harry Potter, so it’s no wonder many were curious if the titular character of the books the game is based on would be appearing in-game.

Since Hogwarts Legacy is set in a time period of the late 1800s and Harry Potter went to Hogwarts in the 1990s, the odds of him appearing are slim and none—unless there’s some funky kind of time travel mechanic.

But since this game is built around the Wizarding World that Harry Potter made famous and not just the Chosen One himself, he will most likely not be appearing at all in the game. This is more about Hogwarts than it is about Harry.

Those looking for a Harry Potter-specific game will have to dig into some retro titles for the time being. But if Hogwarts Legacy does well, perhaps Harry could make his debut on new consoles some time in the next few years as DLC or in a new game entirely.